WWE will hold SmackDown from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 7,986 tickets and there are 108 left.
The only thing confirmed for the show is newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Fri • Feb 25 • 7:45 PM
GIANT Center, Hershey, PA
Available Tickets => 108
Current Setup/Capacity => 8,094
Tickets Distributed => 7,986 (98.7%)
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 23, 2022