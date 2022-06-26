Impact Wrestling will hold this year’s Against All Odds event from Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA on July 1, 2022.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold tickets and there are 472 left. The seating capacity is set up for 328. Here is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, The Briscoes, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers