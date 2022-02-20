WWE will hold Raw from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC this Monday night. This will be the Elimination Chamber fallout edition of Monday Night Raw.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,531 tickets and there are 768 left.
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Feb 21 • 7:30 PM
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
Available Tickets => 768
Current Setup/Capacity => 6,299
Tickets Distributed => 5,531 (87.8%)
3 upper decks (partially open) added.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/jZkZxayyTx
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 18, 2022