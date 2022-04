WWE will hold Raw from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,917 tickets and there are 1,306 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi defend against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Rey Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

The VIP Lounge with Omos