WWE will hold Raw from KeyBank Center from Buffalo, NY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,733 tickets and there are 772 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defends against Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi defend against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Kevin Owens administers a lie detector test on Ezekiel

Double wedding of Dana Brooke & Reggie and Tamina & Akria Tozawa