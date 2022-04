WWE will hold Raw from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN this Monday night.

WrestleTix notes the show has sold 4,612 tickets and there are 1,280 left.Here is the updated card for the show:

Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship

Randy Orton 20th anniversary celebration

Becky Lynch returns

Arm wrestling challenge: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos