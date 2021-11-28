WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 2,094

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,169

Edge was just announced for this show last night on Smackdown

Some sections removed (in red, in the original tweet's image), some 2nd tier sections re-added (in green). If you're attending this show, please reach out to me. I'll need good pictures for this one as there's been a lot of moving parts. — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 27, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Edge makes his return

WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match