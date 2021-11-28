WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left.
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM
UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY
Available Tickets => 2,094
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,169
Tickets Distributed => 5,075 (71%)
Edge was just announced for this show last night on Smackdownhttps://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/4IpenIo4RJ
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 27, 2021
Some sections removed (in red, in the original tweet's image), some 2nd tier sections re-added (in green).
If you're attending this show, please reach out to me. I'll need good pictures for this one as there's been a lot of moving parts.
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 27, 2021
Here is the updated card for the show:
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Edge makes his return
WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match