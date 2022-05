WWE will hold Raw from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 4,817 tickets and there are 758 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Lacey Evans will return to the ring for her first match in over a year against an unknown opponent

Championship contender’s match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos contract signing