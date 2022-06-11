WWE will hold Raw from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS this Monday night.
WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 2,920 tickets and there are 927 left.
The only match confirmed for the show is Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
