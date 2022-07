WWE will hold Raw from the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego CA this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,978 tickets and there are 455 left. WWE was last here on 8/23/2021 for Raw and drew an estimated 6,966 tickets distributed.

Here is the updated card for the show:

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio)

Miz will respond to Logan Paul has challenged Miz to face him in a match at SummerSlam