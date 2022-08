WWE will hold Raw from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,610 tickets and there are 792 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal: Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Edge vs. Damian Priest



Trish Stratus appears