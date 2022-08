WWE will hold Raw from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City MO this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,031 tickets and there are 1,355 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Seth Rollins and Riddle go face-to-face

Kurt Angle appears

WWE Women’s Tag Team title tournament finals: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

The Usos and Sami Zayn appear

Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz