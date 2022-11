WWE will hold Raw from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,333 tickets and there are 1,231 left. Only a few things have been announced for the show. Here is the current lineup:

United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor

Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis

The Miz to address Dexter Lumis controversy on Miz TV