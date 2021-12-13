WWE will hold Raw from Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,627 tickets and there are 1,671 left.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Dec 13 • 6:30 PM

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN Available Tickets => 1,671

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 6,298

Tickets Distributed => 4,627 (73%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/2TMXlY6jBx — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 12, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Rey & Dominik Mysterio will take on The Street Profits in the finals of a tournament to crown new #1 contenders for Raw Tag Team Titles



Bobby Lashley to address his attack on Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins