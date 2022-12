WWE will hold Raw from Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,144 tickets and there are 982 tickets left. The show is set up for 6,126 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bayley vs .Becky Lynch

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a winner-takes-all ladder match.