WWE will hold Raw from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 13,034 tickets and there are 636 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Trial of Sami Zayn

Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, Rikishi Samu, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, Lita to appear