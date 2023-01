WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats.

WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.

Cody Rhodes is likely to speak on winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.