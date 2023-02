WWE will hold Raw from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,442 tickets and there are 687 left. It’s set up for 10,129 seats.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing

– Miz TV with Seth Rollins

– Asuka, Liv Morgan & Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Carmella



– Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali