WWE will hold Raw from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,908 tickets and there are 595 left. It’s set up for 8,503. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita

Asuka vs. Carmella

Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

Will Brock Lesnar show up and accept Omos’ challenge to a match at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania edition of Miz TV