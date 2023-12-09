WWE will hold Raw from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,283 tickets and there are 916 left. WWE has sold 1,511 tickets in the last week thanks to advertising CM Punk.

The last time they were at the building, WWE drew 10,495 in June for Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk to reveal which brand he’s signing with

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Becky Lynch looks to call out Nia Jax

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri