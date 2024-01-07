WWE will hold Raw from the Moda Center in Portland, OR, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,642 tickets and there are 454 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 10,116 fans for an April episode of SmackDown.

It’s set up for 10,096 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk appears

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh