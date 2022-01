WWE will hold Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 3,712 tickets and there are 843 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s show to react to her next challenger, Doudrop.

What’s next for RK-Bro after they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles

Bobby Lashley and MVP respond to the jokes made in Lashley’s face by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar