WWE will hold Raw from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,876 tickets and there are 960 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Miz will host a birthday celebration

Alpha Academy face off against former Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in what is being billed as an academic challenge.

A weigh-in between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar