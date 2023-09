WWE will hold Raw from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,510 tickets and there are 1,597 left.

It’s set up for 8,107 seats. The last time WWE held a show at this venue was for NXT Vengeance, where they drew 5,719 fans earlier this year. Here is the updated card for the show:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defends against Chad Gable

Tornado tag team match: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)