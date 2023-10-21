WWE will hold Raw from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,886 tickets and there are 1,167 left. It’s set up for 12,053 fans.

The last time they were at the venue they drew 8,505 fans on October 31, 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Indi Hartwell

Logan Paul appears

Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Giovanni Vinci vs. Johnny Gargano

The Judgment Day celebration will kick off the show