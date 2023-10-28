WWE will hold Raw from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,722 tickets and there are 949 left. It’s set up for 7,671 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 9,756 fans earlier this year for a SmackDown show. Here is the updated card for the show:

Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Trick or Street Fight: Natalya vs. Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet

Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae