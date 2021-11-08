WWE will hold Raw from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, KY this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,615 tickets and there are 310 left.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 08 • 7:30 PM

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY Available Tickets => 310

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 4,925

Tickets Distributed => 4,615 (94%) I expect more sections in the lower bowl to open up tomorrow.https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/461rRAK2dN — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 8, 2021

Kevin Owens did challenge Seth Rollins to a match on this show, which has been confirmed. WWE will announce more matches on Monday afternoon.