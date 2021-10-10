AEW will hold a Dynamite event next Saturday night from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 2,323 out of 3,008

AEW

Fri • Oct 15 – Sat • Oct 16

James L Knight Center, Miami, FL Rampage:

Tickets Distributed => 1,578/3,008 (52%) Dynamite:

Tickets Distributed => 2,323/3,008 (77%) Combo Tickets Available => 94https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/SmYu6N6Awr — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 8, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish