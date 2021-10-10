AEW will hold a Dynamite event next Saturday night from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 2,323 out of 3,008
AEW
Fri • Oct 15 – Sat • Oct 16
James L Knight Center, Miami, FL
Rampage:
Tickets Distributed => 1,578/3,008 (52%)
Dynamite:
Tickets Distributed => 2,323/3,008 (77%)
Combo Tickets Available => 94https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/SmYu6N6Awr
Here is the updated card for the show:
* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)
* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish