AEW will hold a Dynamite event, which is being touted as an Anniversary Show, from the Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 6,122 tickets and there are 1,820 left.

AEW Dynamite (Anniversary show)

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA Available Tickets => 1,820

New setup/capacity => 7,942

Tickets Distributed => 6,122 (77%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/8Ebg8UfhtX — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 3, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Casino Ladder Match: PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt hardy. There will also be a joker involved in the match.

A match between Bobby Fish and Sammy Guevara for the TNT title