WWE will hold SmackDown from Evansville, IN at the Ford Center next Friday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 3,532 tickets and there are 970 left.

WWE SMACKDOWN

Fri • Nov 05 • 6:45 PM

Ford Center, Evansville, IN Available Tickets => 970

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 4,502

Tickets Distributed => 3,532 (78%) Avg Tickets Sold Per Day (since 10/19) => 52.3

No matches have been announced for the show in advance. SmackDown will return to FOX after airing on FOX Sports 1 this week. The ratings from this week’s show will be released on Monday.