The NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 28, at the Palladium Times Square. It will also feature wrestlers from NJPW’s sister promotion, Stardom.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 1,005 tickets, and 0 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 1,025. It should be noted that 294 of tickets bought are now available for resale. There will be a set of TV tapings the following night.

Rumble on 44th Street will be NJPW’s first New York City event since the G1 Supercard event on April 6 of that year, which was held at Madison Square Garden.