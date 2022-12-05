ROH will hold a Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,852 tickets, and there are 1,805 left. The venue is set up for 3,657.

The UFC 282 PPV, the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and NXT Deadline are among the events that night’s competition. Here is the latest card for the show:

ROH World Title Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c) – Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match: Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey