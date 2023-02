ROH is slated to hold its Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 4:00 pm local time from The Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA

This will mark the first ROH PPV event of the year.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,367 tickets and there are 1,771 left. It’s set up for 4,138.

As previously reported by Fightful, ROH is planning to hold TV tapings in Florida later this month with many of the talent roster speculating that it will take place at Universal Studios.