AEW will hold a Collision event from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this Saturday night for the TNT broadcast.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,010 tickets and there are 811 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Tag Team Titles: FTR defend against Jay White & Juice Robinson

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament final: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament final: Willow Nightingale or Athena vs. Skye Blue or Ruby Soho