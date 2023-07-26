AEW will hold a Collision event from Hartford, CT at the XL Center this Saturday night for the TNT broadcast.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,379 tickets, and there are 363 left. It’s set up for 3,742 seats. Below is the current card, although more matches will be confirmed on Rampage:

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defend against MJF & Adam Cole

Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews in a ladder match for Andrade’s mask

El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)