AEW will hold Collision from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,298 tickets and there are 830 left.

The show is set up for 3,128 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill defend against Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Miro vs. Action Andretti

Memphis street fight: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett — If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal gets a shot at Kingston’s ROH World title