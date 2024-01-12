AEW will hold Collision from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,441 tickets and there are 817 left. The show is set up for 2,624 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 3,431 fans for an October 2022 Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

Adam Copeland open challenge

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony defend against Lance Archer & The Righteous

Hangman Page returns to Norfolk