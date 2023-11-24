AEW will hold Collision from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, this Saturday night. They will also air a live episode of Rampage on this night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,935 tickets and there are 864 left. The show is set up for 3,799 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 5,844 fans for an April Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the Collision:

Continental Classic tournament match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

Continental Classic tournament match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli