AEW will hold Collision from the Climate Pledge Arena from Seattle, WA, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,215 tickets and there are 2,202 left. The show is set up for 6,417 seats. The last time they were at the venue, they drew fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

Best Friends vs. The Kingdom