AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,455 tickets and there are 1,799 left.

AEW 'Dynamite'

Sat • Oct 23 • 7:00 PM

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL Available Tickets => 1,799

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,254

Tickets Distributed => 5,455 (75%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/sMo3lPaCpj — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 20, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Aleister Black vs. Cody Rhodes

World Title Eliminator Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

World Title Eliminator Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson