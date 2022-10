The season premiere edition of WWE Raw takes place on Monday, October 10th, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 6,676 tickets, and 551 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 7,227. Here is the current card for the show:

Roman Reigns & The Bloodline appear

D-Generation X 25th anniversary celebration with appearances by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jesse James & X-Pac