AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 3,662 tickets and there are 1,256 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Lee Moriarty vs. Bryan Danielson

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin

Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz