AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,213tickets and there are 1,314 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny