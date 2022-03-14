AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,624 tickets and there are 720 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship steel cage match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

AEW World Champion Hangman Page & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson (w/William Regal) vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta (w/Orange Cassidy & Danhausen)