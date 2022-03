AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 4,041 tickets and there are 1,497 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant)

FTR vs. The Gunn Club (w/Billy Gunn)

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying match: The Bunny vs. a new AEW signee