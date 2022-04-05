AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,287 tickets and there are 6 left so it’s a sell out.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* New ROH/AEW star Samoa Joe makes debut appearance on AEW Dynamite

* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks

* The first qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will be held

* More qualifiers for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will take place