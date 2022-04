AEW will hold a Dynamite event from UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 3,196 tickets and there are 1,183 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defends against reDRagon

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

ROH TV Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

MJF vs. Shawn Dean