AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Gas South Arena in Duluth GA this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 6,046 tickets and there are 1,511 left.
AEW Dynamite / Rampage
WED DEC 01, 2021 – 7:00 PM
Gas South Arena, Duluth GA
Available Tickets => 1,511 (-208)
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,557
Tickets Distributed => 6,046 (80%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/qIdQwUYefh
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 28, 2021
Here is the updated card for the show:
Quarterfinals match in the AEW TBS Title Tournament. Kris Statlander takes on Ruby Soho
Cody Rhodes and Andrade el Idolo will take part in the street fight
Bryan Danielson facing Alan Angels.
Darby Allin and Sting will also team up on next week’s Dynamite, as they will face Billy and Colten Gunn.