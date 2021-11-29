AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Gas South Arena in Duluth GA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 6,046 tickets and there are 1,511 left.

AEW Dynamite / Rampage

WED DEC 01, 2021 – 7:00 PM

Gas South Arena, Duluth GA Available Tickets => 1,511 (-208)

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,557

Tickets Distributed => 6,046 (80%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/qIdQwUYefh — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 28, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Quarterfinals match in the AEW TBS Title Tournament. Kris Statlander takes on Ruby Soho

Cody Rhodes and Andrade el Idolo will take part in the street fight

Bryan Danielson facing Alan Angels.

Darby Allin and Sting will also team up on next week’s Dynamite, as they will face Billy and Colten Gunn.