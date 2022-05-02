AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,151 tickets and there are 229 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent.

Ring of Honor Women’s Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

Grudge Match: Chris Jericho vs. Santana

The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico vs. Blackpool Combat Club