AEW will hold a Dynamite event from UBS Arena, Belmont Park in Long Island, NY this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,902 tickets and there are 1,462 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

CM Punk vs. John Silver

Jericho Appreciation Society Victory Speech

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter