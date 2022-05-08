AEW will hold a Dynamite event from UBS Arena, Belmont Park in Long Island, NY this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,902 tickets and there are 1,462 left.
Here is the updated card for the show:
FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy
MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole
CM Punk vs. John Silver
Jericho Appreciation Society Victory Speech
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter